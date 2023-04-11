Six Ukrainian border guards held the position in Bakhmut for 3 hours before reinforcements arrived

Six Ukrainian border guards held the position in Bakhmut for 3 hours, repelling numerous Russian attacks, before reinforcements arrived.

“For three hours, six border guards of the Luhansk detachment held their positions in Bakhmut and repelled the attacks of the enemy,” the Ukrainian border guards service wrote, sharing the battle video.

Russian troops significantly outnumbered them. When the danger of complete encirclement loomed, a group of fire support came forward to help the comrades. Using grenade launchers and small arms, they managed to repulse the attack of the occupiers and ensure the evacuation of the wounded, border guards services reported.

Tags: Bakhmut, State Border Guard