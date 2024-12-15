Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Man arrested for Dnipro mobilization center bombing

Security Service detained a 37-year-old previously convicted suspect following a deadly explosion near a military recruitment center in central Dnipro on 14 December.
byYuri Zoria
15/12/2024
2 minute read
man arrested dnipro mobilization center bombing bomb attack suspect dnipro-terror-attack-suspect security service detained 37-year-old previously convicted following deadly explosion near military recruitment central 14 one person killed several others including
Dnipro bomb attack suspect. Photos: X/@Shtirlitz53
Man arrested for Dnipro mobilization center bombing

One person was killed and several others, including two police officers, were injured in an explosion in Dnipro on 14 December, according to local authorities. The local police and Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported the detainment of a 37-year-old suspect, linked to Russia.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with the SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs.

The incident occurred around 14:45 on 14 December at the intersection of Stepan Bandera and Lesia Ukrainka streets, according to public broadcaster Suspilne. Emergency services, including police investigators, bomb technicians, and forensic specialists, responded to the scene, the police reported.

A local resident, Yaroslav, who was at home during the incident, told Suspilne:

“I was in the kitchen with my dog. There was an explosion, the dog ran away. I got my bearings and went to the corridor too. The explosion was unusual, not quite like a rocket. It was as if a car exploded. Not the kind of explosion we’re used to when a missile hits.”

Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak characterized the incident as a terrorist attack and thanked law enforcement for their work in finding those responsible.

Later that day, Dnipro police reported detaining a suspect, identified as a 37-year-old local resident who allegedly acted on instructions from Russian special services. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) qualified the crime as a terrorist act under Article 258, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SBU and National Police later confirmed the suspect had planted and detonated a homemade explosive device near a military recruitment center. The suspect, who had previous convictions, was taken to a police station for questioning. Searches were being conducted at his residence.

The injured police officers were hospitalized, with medical staff fighting for their lives. The pre-trial investigation continues as authorities work to establish all circumstances and identify others who may be involved in the crime.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts