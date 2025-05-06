Reuters: Trump may help Ukraine unintentionally despite earlier moves undermining it

While US President Donald Trump has taken several actions harmful to Ukraine, some of the consequences of his policies may paradoxically strengthen Kyiv’s position in the war against Russia, according to Reuters Breakingviews.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has not been a consistent ally of Ukraine. In March, he temporarily suspended critical intelligence support to Kyiv. On 17 April, Washington proposed a peace plan that included recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea as part of Russia. The plan also threatened to end US sanctions on Moscow and cut off all aid, including intelligence, if Ukraine did not agree swiftly. This amounted to a serious risk that the US might abandon Kyiv altogether.

The Reuters commentary points out that several unintended effects of Trump’s broader policy agenda could favor Ukraine. One example is the US President’s trade war, particularly against China, which has weakened the global economy and triggered a drop in oil prices—from $82 to $61 per barrel since Trump took office. The report argues this benefits Ukraine, as reduced oil revenue undermines Russia’s ability to finance its military operations.

After previously supporting a plan that aligned with Russian interests, Trump recently told Vladimir Putin to “stop” bombing Ukraine and said the Russian leader may not be serious about pursuing peace. At the same time, the US launched a new minerals partnership with Ukraine, giving Washington an economic stake in the country, even if no security guarantees were included, Reuters argues.

Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said 72 US senators are prepared to back legislation imposing secondary sanctions on countries that purchase Russian oil—potentially tightening the Kremlin’s economic stranglehold. US officials have already prepared banking and energy sanctions targeting Russia, though it remains unclear whether Trump will approve them.

Recently, the UK and France have backed a coalition to support Ukraine and presented a joint counterproposal to the US peace plan. This European version, agreed with Kyiv, rejects recognizing Russian occupation, places no restrictions on Ukraine’s rearmament, and allows continued military support from allies.