Russia launches massive missile assault, killing some 20 civilians, injuring at least 50

On the morning of July 8, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kyiv, Dnipro, and several other Ukrainian cities, causing multiple casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure, including Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, as of noon, about 20 people were killed in the missile attacks, and about 50 others were injured. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that Russia used more than 40 missiles during the morning attack.

Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration notes that as a result of the missile strike on Kyiv, debris fell in seven districts. in the city, Russian missiles hit one of the premises of a children’s medical institution, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital was damaged as a result of the strike, according to various sources. The hospital’s patients are being evacuated to municipal hospitals in the city, Klitschko said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were people under the rubble of the damaged hospital.

Missile debris fell near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging the station’s entrance, a nearby market, and shops. Additionally, an office building in Solomyanskyi district was damaged. In Holosiivskyi, debris fell near a residential building, while in Dniprovskyi, burning debris was reported in a residential area. A private home in Darnytskyi and a house in Desnianskyi were also damaged.

Minister Klymenko says seven people were killed in the morning attack in Kyiv and 25 others were wounded in Kyiv as of 12:00.

Kryvyi Rih

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that the city saw several hits, with an administration building of one of the enterprises among the targets. He says, the Russian attack killed 10 people, according to initial reports. 31 wounded were hospitalized, with 10 of them in serious condition.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, the first explosions occurred at around 10:42. A residential building was damaged in the attack, according to Suspilne. Also, a residential building and a service station were damaged in the Dnipro city, Mayor Filatov said.

One person was wounded in Dnipro. A multi-storey building, an enterprise, and a service station were damagedб as per the official reports.

Kropyvnytskyi

At about 10:45 a.m. on July 8, explosions were heard outside the city of Kropyvnytskyi, reported Suspilne.

Nighttime attack

Overnight on 8 July, the Russian forces launched another air attack, several hours before the massive morning missile assault.

Late on 7 July, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that four Tu-95 planes took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast. By around 12:30 a.m., it was warned that these aircraft were heading towards launch positions. About an hour later, the military announced a potential launch of cruise missiles from these bombers, expected to enter Ukrainian airspace after 2:00 a.m.

After the attack finished, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Russia launched six missiles at Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepting three. The attacks included four Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers over Saratov Oblast airspace and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast and occupied Crimea. Three Kh-101s were destroyed over Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions by air defense, according to him.

Poland scrambled fighter jets at night

On the night of July 8, the Polish Armed Forces scrambled planes due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. They warned that the Polish and allied aviation involved had begun all the necessary procedures.

“Intense long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is observed tonight, related to strikes made against targets located in the west of Ukrainian territory, among others,” Poland’s Operational Command wrote on X/Twitter.

