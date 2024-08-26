US financial aid pivotal for Ukraine’s energy sector, says PM after massive Russian attack

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the aftermath of Russia’s latest large-scale air attack on Ukraine’s energy sector and the country’s ongoing needs for support in a recent conversation with Richard Verma, the Acting US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery.

On 26 August, Ukrainian Air Forces repelled the largest Russian air assault since the full-scale war began, downing 201 out of 236 Russian missiles and drones across the country. The attack targeted critical infrastructure nationwide and killed seven people.

The Prime Minister emphasized the critical importance of US financial assistance, particularly in bolstering Ukraine’s energy sector.

With a challenging heating season ahead, Shmyhal highlighted the need for additional equipment to develop a decentralized energy system, stating, “We need more equipment from partners to build a decentralized energy system.”

A key point of discussion was the potential confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Shmyhal urged for accelerated efforts in this direction, advocating for these resources to be redirected towards supporting Ukraine. He expressed hope for US backing in this initiative.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the support provided by the US Presidential Administration and government, noting, “I am confident that our cooperation will only continue to develop.”

Following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas urged for increased air defense support for Ukraine to protect civilians and critical infrastructure from continued Russian aggression.

A neighbouring country Moldova also experienced widespread power outages following a massive Russian attack, which disrupted the regional energy grid.

