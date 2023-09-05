Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 74-year-old woman

A woman, 74, was killed in a Russian shelling attack on Mala Tokmachka, southern Zaporizhzhia oblast, on 4 September, regional authorities reported.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2023
1 minute read
On 4 September, a 74-year-old woman was killed in a Russian artillery attack on Mala Tokmachka, a village in southern Zaporizhzhia oblast, according to Oblast Administration Head Yurii Malashko.

Over the past day, the Russians carried out 88 attacks in 26 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Malashko says.

According to the statement, 80 artillery attacks targeted Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

“The enemy attacked Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, and Stepnohirsk with four air bombs, conducted UAV attacks on NovodariIvka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove, and fired from multiple rocket launchers at Temyrivka,” Malashko’s Telegram post reads.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration recorded 47 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure objects on 4 September.

Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts are currently the most active war zones in Ukraine.

