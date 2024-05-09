Eng
Prosecutor General: Russian aggression killed 546 children, injured 1,330 injured during all-out war

Since February 2022, Russian military actions in Ukraine have resulted in 546 child fatalities and 1,330 injuries, with Donetsk and Kharkiv among the most affected oblasts, reports the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2024
1 minute read
Children killed in Toretsk, 21 July 2023. Photo by Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Since the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian aggression has killed 546 children and injured 1,330, according to official Ukrainian statistics. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reported these figures on the Telegram messaging app.

More than 1,876 children have been affected in Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of 9 May 2024, official data from juvenile prosecutors indicates that 546 children were killed and over 1,330 sustained injuries of varying severity,” the report reads.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, juvenile prosecutors report the highest numbers of affected children in the following oblasts: Donetsk with 530, Kharkiv with 365, Kherson with 150, Dnipropetrovsk with 137, Kyiv with 130, Zaporizhzhia with 108, and Mykolaiv with 104.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports the latest cases:

  • On 8 May: Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast injured four children: an eight-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy.
  • On 7 May: In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, enemy shelling injured a 6-year-old girl.
  • On 6 May: Enemy shelling in Uhroidy, Sumy Oblast, injured two teenagers, aged 15 and 14.
  • On 6 May: A 16-year-old girl was injured by Russian army shelling in Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.

