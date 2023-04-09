At least 468 children have been killed in war since February 2022, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office says

Credit: uain.press

At least 468 Ukrainian children have been killed and 947 injured as a result of the Russian invasion, Prosecutor General’s Office said on 9 April.

The actual number of victims is likely to be higher because the Ukrainian juvenile prosecutors currently have no access to data in temporarily occupied oblasts and zones of active fighting.

Most casualties were recorded in Donetsk Oblast – 442, Kharkiv Oblast– 270, Kyiv Oblast – 123, Kherson Oblast – 85, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 84, Mykolaiv Oblast – 83, Chernihiv Oblast – 68, Luhansk Oblast – 66, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 63.

Among the latest victims of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians are an 11-year-old girl who was killed in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia city and a 15-year-old boy who was injured in an attack on Torezk town in Donetsk Oblast.

Tags: Children