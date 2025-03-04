Trump administration drafting Russian sanctions relief proposal – Reuters

The Trump administration is developing a plan that could potentially lift some sanctions on Russia as part of broader efforts to improve relations with Moscow and “end the war in Ukraine,” according to US officials familiar with the matter.

Relations between the US and Russia were described by the Kremlin as “below zero” during the Biden administration, which supported Ukraine with aid and weapons while imposing strict sanctions on Russia following its 2022 invasion.

Trump has quickly shifted US policy since taking office. The president promised a swift “end to the war” and initiated contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 12 February, followed by meetings between officials from both countries in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

“The White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased,” a US official told Reuters.

This list would be used in upcoming discussions with Russian representatives as the administration pursues “improved diplomatic and economic relations.”

The sanctions offices are currently preparing a proposal that would target “select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs,” sources said.

While the drafting of such “options papers” is standard procedure for officials working on sanctions, the White House’s recent specific request highlights the administration’s serious consideration of easing Russian sanctions as part of potential negotiations.

It remains unclear what the US might seek in return for sanctions relief.

The White House, State Department, Treasury Department, and Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

US sanctions implemented since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have targeted the country’s oil and gas revenues and its ability to finance the war. These measures included a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil exports and designations against Russian energy companies and vessels.

Earlier this year, Trump warned he would increase sanctions if Putin refused to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war. However, administration officials have recently acknowledged that sanctions relief is on the table.

Read also: