The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejects the US government's claims that Cubans are participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In a statement published on 11 October, it called these accusations baseless and “slanderous.”

Cuba was a key Kremlin ally, and the friendship with Moscow continues today. supplies of petroleum products and food, as well as financial and political support for the Cuban government, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Current relations are maintained through, as well asfor the Cuban government, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty During the Soviet era,, and the friendship with Moscow continues today.

It also emphasizes that Cuba is not participating in the war, nor does it deploy military personnel to any other country.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Intelligence said that Cuban fighters form the second-largest foreign mercenary group in Russia’s ranks.

Individual motives vs. government position

In October 2025, Forbes reported that up to 25,000 Cubans could potentially join the war for financial rewards — around $2,000 per month, far above the average salary in Cuba.

The ministry stressed that no Cuban acts with the support or consent of the state. Recruitment occurs through foreign organizations, mostly abroad, without any connection to the Cuban government.

fill the gaps. Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Moscow continues to suffer heavy losses of military personnel. Unwilling to announce a new wave of mobilization, the Kremlin turns to contract soldiers, including foreign nationals, to. Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate says Moscow's intelligence services travel worldwide to recruit foreign fighters.

Cuban authorities maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward mercenarism and citizens’ participation in foreign conflicts.

"Baseless and mendacious accusations"

"The Cuban Government categorically reaffirms that Cuba is not part of the armed conflict in Ukraine, nor does it participate with military personnel there or in any other country," the ministry said.

Cuban diplomats also emphasized that the US government has provided no evidence to support its claims. It dubbed these accusations part of a discrediting campaign against Cuba that lacks a factual basis.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Intelligence representatives claim that Cuban mercenaries not only fight in Russia's war, but the country itself is a link in Moscow's network built to bypass sanctions, together with China, Iran, and North Korea.

According to intelligence data, critical microchips and other components flow into Russia’s defense industry through these countries. Officials stated that 60% of Russia’s artillery shells come from North Korea, while Iranian drones are used in major strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.