German Foreign Minister defends Ukraine’s drone attacks on Moscow as legitimate

Frequent drone strikes on the Russian capital Moscow, which Russia accuses Ukraine of, are legitimate, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Tagesschau.

Russia started an unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself within the framework of international law, Annalena Baerbock said.

The German Foreign Minister added that the Ukrainian armed forces primarily need equipment for a counteroffensive to overcome Russian minefields. There are “huge mine belts, especially in eastern Ukraine,” which are roughly the size of western Germany, Annalena Baerbock said. Germany is working hard to boost the capabilities of the Ukrainian Army and help Ukraine liberate occupied territories, Baerbock added.

At the same time, the Estonian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia is responsible for everything that is happening in Ukraine.

Related: