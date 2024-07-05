Eng
Accordign to the Russian Telegram channels, the attack injured 6 people, including 2 children. There is damage to infrastructure.
byMaria Tril
05/07/2024
1 minute read
attack on Rostov Oblast 5 july
The explosions after the drone attack on Ristiv Oblast, Russia, overnight on 5 July 2024. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Drones hit Russia’s Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, injuring 6 people

Drones attacked the Russian Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai on 5 July. Russian officials claim that at least six people were injured as a result of the attack.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, UAV drones attacked an electrical substation in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai. Russians also claim that debris from one of the drones damaged a three-story building.

The sound of UAVs and several loud explosions were also heard in the area of the local electrical substation, after which electricity and water disappeared in some houses. According to Shot, six people were injured in the attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, including two children reportedly.

The governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that Russian air defense allegedly shot down several UAVs in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. He also confirmed that drone debris damaged a “civilian object on the city territory.”

The governor of the Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, claimed in his Telegram that UAVs also attacked Rostov-on-Don.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, a fire broke out in the city.

On the night of 5 July, Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-type strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down all 32 drones in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. Russia launched the drones against Ukraine from the Russian Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk oblasts.

