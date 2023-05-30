Russian kamikaze drone attack kills a civilian as Ukraine’s air defenses down 29 of 31 drones (updated)

Fire in an apartment building in Kyiv caused by drone debris crash on 30 May 2023. Photo: Source.

After two May 29 air attacks on Kyiv, Russians launched another 31 Shahed drones targeting the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of 30 May. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29 of them, according to the Air Force. At least one civilian was killed in the attack, and three more injured, according to the city’s authorities.

In its morning report, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that last night, from 23:30 to 4:30, Russian forces launched 31 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones from the north and south. Ukrainian air defense units and other components of the Defense Forces shot down 29 of those on the approaches to the capital and in the Kyiv skies.

Read our last night’s Twitter thread about the attack:

All clear (apart from the “permanent alerts” in two of occupied regions) pic.twitter.com/zEicwE7y62 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 30, 2023

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) and the city’s mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that falling debris of the downed drones damaged several buildings in Kyiv, leading to the death of one civilian.

As of 5:00, the KMVA reported the following damage and casualties:

Holosiivskyi district: a fire broke out on the top two floors of a multi-storey residential building as debris fell. More than 20 residents were evacuated. Preliminarily, one person was killed, and three were injured. The ceiling between floors had likely collapsed, and search operations were underway to find people under the rubble.

Pecherskyi district: debris damaged cars.

Darnytskyi district: a detached house caught fire, and parked cars were also damaged.

Dniprovskyi district: burning debris fell on the planted area.

Podilskyi district: a non-residential building was damaged.

Sviatoshynskyi district: the debris fell on the territory of an enterprise.

Update:

Last night’s Russian attack on Kyiv killed a woman, 33, injured nine other civilians in Kyiv City and four more in Kyiv Oblast, according to the National Police.

Read also:

Tags: drone attack, Kyiv, Russian air attacks