Fire and damaged buildings in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine after morning attacks

Despite claims of “successful interceptions” of air targets over Russia by the Russian Ministry of Defense, multiple buildings and cars were reported damaged in Belgorod city and the surrounding villages.
byVira Kravchuk
02/09/2024
A destroyed building in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
A destroyed building in Belgorod Oblast, Russia. Source: Governor of Belgorod Oblast.
On the morning of 2 September, the explosions were heard and residential buildings were damaged in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, according to the Governor of Belgorod Oblast.

Belgorod Oblast shares a border with Ukraine, specifically with the Kharkiv Oblast. It has been a launching ground for artillery and missile strikes into Ukrainian territory, and there often experiences drone attacks and shelling on military installations and civilian infrastructure.

Russian air defense systems were activated over Belgorod city and Belgorod Oblast as Ukrainian forces reportedly launched attacks on the area, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast.

The attacks resulted in damage to both public and private property. One social facility and one commercial building in Belgorod suffered direct hits. Windows were blown out in two private homes, facades and roofs were damaged. One passenger car was damaged, according to Gladkov.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov

In the village of Dubovoye, two houses and four cars caught fire. Similarly, in the village of Maysky, one house was reported to be ablaze, Gladkov reports. 

BAZA, a pro-Russian news outlet, also noted that the attack destroyed a kindergarten, attributing the destruction to shelling by Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that their air defense systems allegedly destroyed two Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. One drone was intercepted over Belgorod Oblast, while another was shot down over the Black Sea.

On 31 August, Gladkov reported that an allegedly Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Oblast resulted in five deaths and 37 injuries in Belgorod city and the surrounding region.

