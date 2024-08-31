Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia claims 5 killed, 37 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast

The city of Belgorod and surrounding areas reportedly suffered significant damage to residential buildings and vehicles following an alleged Ukrainian missile attack, according to Russian sources.
byMaria Tril
31/08/2024
1 minute read
Russia claims 5 killed, 37 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast

Russian officials report that a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Oblast resulted in five deaths and 37 injuries in Belgorod city and the surrounding region.

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, one woman and four men died at the scene before emergency services arrived.

The attack reportedly wounded 37 civilians, including six children. “Seven adults and three children are in serious condition,” the report states. All injured individuals have been taken to medical facilities in Belgorod for treatment.

The attack also reportedly damaged two apartment buildings, two social facilities, two commercial buildings, and nine vehicles.

In the nearby town of Dubovoye, 13 vehicles were reportedly damaged near a shopping center.

Gladkov said before that Russian air defense systems had intercepted several aerial targets approaching Belgorod. At that time, only one death and seven injuries were reported.

Belgorod Oblast shares borders with Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. In recent months, reports of missile or drone strikes targeting the oblast have become frequent. Russia allegedly uses Belgorod Oblast as a base for launching cross-border missile attacks against Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts