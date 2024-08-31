Russia claims 5 killed, 37 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast

Russian officials report that a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Oblast resulted in five deaths and 37 injuries in Belgorod city and the surrounding region.

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, one woman and four men died at the scene before emergency services arrived.

The attack reportedly wounded 37 civilians, including six children. “Seven adults and three children are in serious condition,” the report states. All injured individuals have been taken to medical facilities in Belgorod for treatment.

The attack also reportedly damaged two apartment buildings, two social facilities, two commercial buildings, and nine vehicles.

In the nearby town of Dubovoye, 13 vehicles were reportedly damaged near a shopping center.

Gladkov said before that Russian air defense systems had intercepted several aerial targets approaching Belgorod. At that time, only one death and seven injuries were reported.

Belgorod Oblast shares borders with Ukraine’s Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. In recent months, reports of missile or drone strikes targeting the oblast have become frequent. Russia allegedly uses Belgorod Oblast as a base for launching cross-border missile attacks against Ukraine.

Read also: