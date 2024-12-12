Eng
Ukraine can manufacture all conventional weapons, says official

byLesia Dubenko
12/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian drones
Oleksandr Kamyshin/AFP
Advisor to the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, hailed Ukraine’s upgraded military capabilities.

Speaking at the 7th German-Ukrainian Business Forum, Kamyshyn recalled that when the full-scale war began, Ukraine had to fight primarily with Soviet-era weapons stored in warehouses. According to him, the situation has now changed, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we have effective solutions for both tactical drones operating at operational depths and those in the strategic class. Last year, we effectively developed a solution enabling us to reach Russia and strike enemy targets at various depths of up to 2,000 kilometers. This is a product that emerged in Ukraine—designed and manufactured here. Today, more than ten companies have such products; it’s not just one company,” the presidential advisor said.

He added that the country is now capable of producing not only drones but virtually all types of conventional weapons.

“This year, Ukraine will produce three times more weapons than the state can finance. Next year, the parity will remain approximately the same, but the market volume will reach $30 billion,” he said.

