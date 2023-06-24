Ukraine starts offensive in Bakhmut area in several directions at once – Defense Ministry

Settlements in the area of Bakhmut near which Ukrainian troops started offensive operations on 24 June 2023, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. Map: Deepstatelive

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says that on 24 June, Ukrainian troops started an offensive in several directions in the country’s east at once as fighting continues in the south. All settlements mentioned as directions of the offensive are located in the area of Bakhmut City.

“Today, the Eastern Group of Forces launched an offensive in several directions simultaneously, in the directions of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka. There is progress in all directions,” Maliar wrote.

She added that Russians tried to advance in the Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast), Lyman and Mariinka (Donetsk Oblast) sectors, but failed to make any headway. Meanwhile, in Donetsk’s Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Russian forces carried out air strikes and artillery attacks.

On the evening of 23 June, unofficial Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian troops retook seeral streets in Bakhmut.

Regarding the situation in the south, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive kicked off earlier this month, Maliar wrote:

“Heavy fighting continues in all areas of the offensive. The enemy is on the defensive, making every effort to stop our offensive. At the same time, the enemy suffers significant losses of personnel, weapons, and equipment.”

Tags: Bakhmut, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023