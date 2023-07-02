Ukrainian troops making advances on Bakhmut flanks – military

Situation in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 2 July 2023. Recent Ukrainian gains are marked in blue (note: the map doesn't show the most recent changes). Map:

Ukrainian troops have advanced in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut City, the military said on 2 July, not providing further details on the gains.

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, said it on the national telethon, according to RBC-Ukraine.

“We are making progress in the Bakhmut direction. There is combat work on the flanks, pressure on the enemy. After a detailed analysis and verification, we will provide detailed data on the territory that has been liberated,” he said, adding that the Bakhmut sector saw 23 combat engagements on 1 July.

Cherevatyi also noted that Russian forces tried to storm Ukrainian positions in Donetsk oblast’s Lyman-Kupiansk sector ten times on 1 July, particularly near Nevske and Dibrova.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariinka axes (all in Donetsk Oblast).

Tags: Bakhmut, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023