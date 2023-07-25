Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine close to surrounding Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukrainian military spox says

bySerge Havrylets
25/07/2023
1 minute read
Andriyivka
Andriyivka, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. Credit: Deep State.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine), the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold the initiative, recapturing the positions to surround Bakhmut and drive Russian troops away from the town, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said during the national news telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Ukrainian army is slowly advancing near Andriyivka, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi said. The possible liberation of this settlement would significantly improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces and allow the Ukrainians to build on the success and eventually dislodge Russian troops from Bakhmut, Cherevatyi said.

“Andriyivka, as well as any settlements around Bakhmut that will be recaptured, allow us to complete the operation to encircle Bakhmut or drive the enemy out,” Cherevatyi said. “We continue to liberate our land by hundreds of meters every day. Over the last week, the count has gone up to kilometers, and when the time comes, it will go up to tens of kilometers.”

According to Cherevatyi, the priority of the Ukrainian military command is a progressive advance that allows to minimize casualties among Ukrainian troops, while “inflicting maximum damage and losses on the enemy.”

Over the past 24 hours, 95 Russian soldiers were eliminated during the fighting near Andriyivka, 187 were wounded, and three were taken prisoner, Cherevatyi reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts