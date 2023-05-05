Ukrainian forces destroy Wagner PMC ammunition sites in Bakhmut

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed ammunition storage sites belonging to members of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in the Bakhmut direction. The news was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

Maliar previously informed that the enemy was attempting to take control of Bakhmut by May 9th, deploying Wagner PMC mercenaries from other directions for this purpose.

