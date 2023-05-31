Russian actions show reactive approach, hinder reserve generation – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says Russia’s recent actions show a reactive approach as its attempts to generate reserves in areas where the anticipated Ukrainian offensive may occur have been undermined by “uncommitted forces instead being sent to fill gaps in the front line around Bakhmut.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “Since the start of May 2023, Russia has increasingly ceded the initiative in the conflict and is reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards its own war aims.”
- “During May 2023, Russia has launched 20 nights of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine. Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising Ukraine’s improved air defences and destroying Ukrainian counter-attack forces. On the ground, it has redeployed security forces to react to partisan attacks inside western Russia.”
- “Operationally, Russian commanders are likely attempting to generate reserve forces and position them where they believe a Ukrainian counter-attack will occur. However, this has probably been undermined by uncommitted forces instead being sent to fill gaps in the front line around Bakhmut.”
Read also:
- Frontline report: Ukrainians make tactical gains in two directions near Bakhmut
- Ukrainian military advances another 350-400 meters near Bakhmut – Ukraine army spox
- Frontline report: Prigozhin’s video exposes high losses and failure of Wagner Group in battle for Bakhmut
- Head of Russian Wagner troops said his units started “relocating” from Bakhmut to the rear
Tags: Bakhmut, military reserves