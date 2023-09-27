General Staff: Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks on eastern front

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut sector and the Mariyinka sector in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 27 September 2023.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched 44 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 27 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings, a hospital, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 14 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes near Novodanylvka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Charivne, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamiyanske, Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks near Hryhorivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Pivnichne, Andriyivka, Kostiantynivka, and Toretsk. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Mykolayivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka. The Russian Army continues to increase the density of minefields, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near Mariyinka. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novomykhailivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Bolohivka and Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Avdiyivka and Vodiane. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Sievierne.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Nadiya, Nevske, and Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Siversk, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled ten towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Rivnopil in the Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force conducted air strikes near Popivka in the Chernihiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Turiya in the Chernihiv Oblast; Khliborob, Chernatske, Rudak, Rozhkovychi, Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy Oblast; and Odnorobivka, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force carried out air strikes near Mykolayivka, Burhunka, and Olhivka in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Kherson, Antonivka, Dniprovske, and Shyroka Balka in the Kherson Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment and one strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff reported.

Moreover, Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones of operational and tactical level, according to the General Staff.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed an S-300 air defense missile system and six artillery systems, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

