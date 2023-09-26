Ukraine moves missile production abroad after Russian strikes

Ukraine has moved some of its domestic missile production capabilities abroad after Russia struck a facility manufacturing the munitions, said Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (RNBO).

“What I can say is that, unfortunately, Russia hit the place where these missiles were being assembled. Now we have moved a certain part of production outside our country,” Danilov said in an interview with the Spanish ABC media outlet.

Danilov declined to discuss specifics of Ukraine’s missile program, saying, “It is a closed program, and no one will tell you what state it is in.”

Ukrainian domestic anti-tank guided missile hitting the Russian infantry 📹https://t.co/bzUefjEu97 pic.twitter.com/5ddFKWMWCX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 30, 2023

Danilov previously said a Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea was destroyed on 23 August by a new Ukrainian-made missile. On 31 August, RNBO showed footage of successful tests of Ukrainian-produced weapons.

