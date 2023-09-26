Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine moves missile production abroad after Russian strikes

Ukrainian domestic missiles have already proven themselves on the frontline, hitting Russian positions.
byIryna Voichuk
26/09/2023
ukriane made 152mm artillery ammunition
Ukraine-made 152-mm artillery ammunition. Ukrainian celebrities and public leaders wrote their wishes for Russian occupiers on the first publicly displayed shells: “For Mykolayiv,” ”For Chernihiv,” “Mordor shall be destroyed. Welcome to hell!” Source: Ukroboronprom
Ukraine has moved some of its domestic missile production capabilities abroad after Russia struck a facility manufacturing the munitions, said Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (RNBO).

What I can say is that, unfortunately, Russia hit the place where these missiles were being assembled. Now we have moved a certain part of production outside our country,” Danilov said in an interview with the Spanish ABC media outlet.

Danilov declined to discuss specifics of Ukraine’s missile program, saying, “It is a closed program, and no one will tell you what state it is in.”

Danilov previously said a Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea was destroyed on 23 August by a new Ukrainian-made missile. On 31 August, RNBO showed footage of successful tests of Ukrainian-produced weapons.

Read also:

