The US president also confirmed that Ukraine would participate in future peace negotiations with Russia as Zelenskyy emphasized that no decisions about Ukraine should be made without Ukraine and Europe.
byVira Kravchuk
17/02/2025
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Vanity Fair
Trump open to allow Europe to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine

President Donald Trump signaled openness to allowing European countries to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

The potential shift in policy comes as Trump’s administration seeks to broker an end to the war, while reducing direct US military support. This stance could provide Ukraine a path to continue receiving American weaponry even if US aid is discontinued.  

When questioned by reporters on 16 February about the possibility of European arms purchases for Ukraine, Trump responded affirmatively, Bloomberg reports.

The US was a primary provider of military aid to Ukraine during previous Biden’s administration, approving  tens of billions in direct security assistance. On the contrary, Trump criticized the extent of support provided to Ukraine and indicated that future assistance might be reduced. He suggested that Ukraine should prepare for potential cuts in aid.

His administration emphasized that any foreign assistance must be justified by its benefits to US national interests.

For instance, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine allocate 50% ownership of its mineral resources, including titanium, rare-earth metals, and natural gas, to the US as a means for Ukraine to repay the military assistance. However, Zelenskyy rejected this proposal, citing the absence of security guarantees.

The Trump administration has also been encouraging Western allies to increase their purchases of American weapons and military equipment to strengthen NATO. The administration pushed for greater European defense spending and energy purchases from the US.

On 11 February, Reuters reported that Trump’s administration wants to push Ukraine’s European allies to buy more US weapons for Kyiv ahead of potential peace talks with Russia.

“The US always likes to sell American-made weapons because it strengthens our economy. There are many options. Everything is on the line now,” said Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, addressing the weapons sales prospect.

Trump also confirmed Ukraine would participate in future peace negotiations with Russia, though he did not provide specifics about the format. 

This comes as the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has made it clear that Ukraine will “never accept any decisions made between the United States and Russia” without its participation.

 

