Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine rejects US proposal demanding half of its mineral resources

The Trump administration sought 50% of Ukraine’s minerals as compensation for past donated aid, but Kyiv refused, demanding security assurances.
byYuri Zoria
16/02/2025
2 minute read
trump vows involve kyiv negotiations russia president donald 13 2025 white house communication moscow sparks debate european officials warn against rushed settlements excluding ukraine decision-making announced involved peace talks following
US President Donald Trump on 13 February 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/AP
Ukraine rejects US proposal demanding half of its mineral resources

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a US proposal that would have granted Washington a 50% stake in Ukraine’s mineral wealth, citing the absence of security guarantees, AP and NYT report. The proposal, presented by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, allegedly aimed to compensate the US for its previous aid to Kyiv, donated by the previous administration.

Ukraine possesses 109 significant mineral deposits, including titanium, rare-earth metals, and natural gas. Some are in Russian-occupied or front-line areas. Their full value remains uncertain due to the ongoing Russian invasion and regulatory hurdles. In early 2024, state energy firm Naftogaz reported over $500 million in profits, highlighting the sector’s economic importance.

According to NYT, the proposal was presented by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The deal would have given the US a significant stake in Ukraine’s mineral deposits, including lithium, uranium, and graphite. Bessent stated on 16 February that the US wanted these resources “as payback for the aid we’ve given them.” However, it remained unclear whether this agreement would cover future military and financial assistance.

NYT sources said the proposal covered valuable mineral deposits, including lithium, uranium, and graphite. A Ukrainian official and an energy expert, speaking anonymously to NYT, said the proposal also included access to Ukraine’s oil and gas resources. Under the deal, the US would claim half of Ukraine’s earnings from mineral extraction and resource sales.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has previously expressed openness to leveraging Ukraine’s natural resources in negotiations with allies, publicly confirmed rejecting the deal during a press briefing at the Munich Security Conference.

“I didn’t let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest,” AP quoted him saying. NYT cited him stating, “I don’t see this connection in the document. In my opinion, it’s not ready to protect us, our interests.”

Ukraine declines US proposal for 50% ownership of rare earth minerals in exchange for aid without security guarantees

Despite rejecting the initial offer, Kyiv has opted to review the proposal and prepare a counteroffer. Zelenskyy planned to present this during his meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Munich. However, it remains unclear whether any formal counterproposal has been submitted.

European diplomats also raised concerns, arguing that the deal bore resemblance to colonial-era resource exploitation. According to AP, a former senior Ukrainian official described the US offer as “a colonial agreement,” stating that Zelenskyy could not approve such terms.

NYT notes that this is not the first time Ukraine has linked economic agreements with national security concerns. In 2017, during Trump’s first term, Kyiv struck a deal to purchase Pennsylvania coal to replace Russian-controlled coal supplies. That agreement opened the door for Trump’s approval of Javelin anti-tank missile sales to Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts