The Latest

US imposes new sweeping Russia sanctions over war in Ukraine

The US initiates comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the new package centering on energy, drones, and entities in response to the Russo-Ukrainian war. Hundreds are impacted, as per Reuters.
Yuri Zoria
02/11/2023
On 2 November, the US introduced extensive sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s energy potential, sanctions evasion, a disruptive suicide drone, and other aspects, as the list includes hundreds of new people and entities, according to Reuters.

The measures target a major entity engaged in the development, operation, and ownership of the expansive Arctic-2 LNG project in Siberia, as stated by the State Department. This project aims to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to international markets.

Additionally, the US targeted the KUB-BLA and Lancet suicide drones utilized by the Russian military in Ukraine, designating their creator and designer, and a network alleged to procure components for drone production.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on seven banks based in Russia, as well as numerous industrial firms. Among the targeted entities is Gazpromneft Catalytic Systems LLC, identified by the Treasury for its role in producing chemical agents used in advanced oil refining within Russia.

