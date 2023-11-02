US imposes new sweeping Russia sanctions over war in Ukraine

On 2 November, the US introduced extensive sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s energy potential, sanctions evasion, a disruptive suicide drone, and other aspects, as the list includes hundreds of new people and entities, according to Reuters.

The measures target a major entity engaged in the development, operation, and ownership of the expansive Arctic-2 LNG project in Siberia, as stated by the State Department. This project aims to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to international markets.

Additionally, the US targeted the KUB-BLA and Lancet suicide drones utilized by the Russian military in Ukraine, designating their creator and designer, and a network alleged to procure components for drone production.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on seven banks based in Russia, as well as numerous industrial firms. Among the targeted entities is Gazpromneft Catalytic Systems LLC, identified by the Treasury for its role in producing chemical agents used in advanced oil refining within Russia.

Read also: