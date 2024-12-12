Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU top diplomat pushes for direct use of Russian frozen funds for Ukraine’s support

Kaja Kallas said Kyiv had a legitimate claim for compensation. The G7 nations and EU now provide Ukraine a loan backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, not the assets themselves.
byYuri Zoria
12/12/2024
3 minute read
eu top diplomat pushes direct use russian frozen funds ukraine's support kaja kallas 2647825hd240t24 european union billions state aid ukraine eu's new said interview guardian published 12 news ukrainian reports
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
EU top diplomat pushes for direct use of Russian frozen funds for Ukraine’s support

The European Union should use billions in frozen Russian state funds to aid Ukraine, the EU’s new top diplomat Kaja Kallas said in an interview with The Guardian published on 12 December.

While the EU has begun using profits from Russian assets for Ukraine’s support, it has hesitated to seize the entire €210 billion held in the bloc due to legal concerns. The EU controls more than two-thirds of Russia’s $300 billion sovereign assets frozen by western allies following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas, who serves as the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security, emphasized that Ukraine had a legitimate claim for compensation and described the Russian assets held in the EU as “a tool to pressure Russia,” The Guardian reports.

90% of these EU-held frozen assets are held by Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear. The profits from the EU-held assets, estimated between $2.6 billion and $3.2 billion per year, have been used to arm Ukraine and finance its post-war reconstruction.

“Better to have a small bird in your hand than a big bird on the roof,” Kallas told The Guardian referring to the current use of the proceeds

She said the funds could help pay for “all the damage that Russia has caused to Ukraine.” Kaja Kallas called aid for Ukraine an “investment” in European and global security, citing North Korean involvement in Ukraine and Chinese military activities in the South China Sea.

The proposal of the EU’s top diplomat comes amid growing uncertainty over Ukraine’s medium-term funding and reconstruction costs, particularly given Donald Trump’s return to the White House the next month. The US President-elect could reduce or cut US aid for Ukraine, while forcing unfavorable peace talks with territorial concessions.

Kallas stressed that if US support decreases, Europe must increase its assistance to Ukraine.

“If they reduce the aid, then we need to continue supporting Ukraine, because I’m worried about what happens if Russia wins. I think we will have more wars, bigger wars,” she said in the interview with The Guardian.

Speaking about potential peace negotiations with Russia, Kallas noted that “Russia doesn’t want those negotiations.” Regarding recent communications between Vladimir Putin and European leaders, she stated:

“Putin really wants to humiliate Europe. That is what we have to keep in mind all the time.”

Earlier, on 10 December, speaking at POLITICO’s P28 event in Brussels, Kallas addressed the incoming US administration’s stance on Russia.

“If you don’t want problems with China, I think you have to be really strong on Russia,” Politico quoted her as saying, adding that China was “learning from Russia.”

US President-elect Donald Trump, who assumes office on 20 January, repeatedly promised to cut the US aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

At a separate event on the same day, Kallas emphasized the need for increased support for Ukraine.

“Wars aren’t always won, but they definitely aren’t won when you do not make winning a goal,” ERR reports her saying.

She acknowledged that while the EU’s foreign policy tools mainly consisted of “words, diplomacy and promises,” decisions about weapon supplies remained with member states.

“There are different ideas of what we’re dealing with there, of what it would mean if Ukraine lost and Russia won this war,” she told ERR, emphasizing that the threat extends “far beyond Ukraine” given the cooperation between Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts