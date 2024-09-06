Eng
UK announces 650 air-defense missiles for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced a $213 million package for 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. He stressed continued support and urged allies to maintain equipment supplies for Ukraine’s war effort.
byYuri Zoria
06/09/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldier lmm martlet manpads air assault forces militarnyi 02-7
A Ukrainian soldier with an LMM Martlet MANPADS. Screenshot: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, via Militarnyi.
The UK Ministry of Defense announced on 6 September 2024 that it will provide a £162 million ($213.5) package of air defense missiles to Ukraine. The package includes 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems, aimed at boosting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Amid escalating Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine continues to request more anti-air weapons.

The Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) by Thales is a versatile, precision-guided weapon designed to engage a wide range of threats, including UAVs, helicopters, light aircraft, armored personnel carriers (APCs), and fast-moving maritime targets like inshore attack craft. Weighing 13 kg, it has an operational range of over 6 km and speeds exceeding Mach 1.5. Manufactured in Belfast, the LMM is used by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on Stormer air defense systems and Martlet MANPADS.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey MP announced the commitment to send LMMs at the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format, held at the US Air Force Base in Ramstein. This was Healey’s first such meeting as Defense Secretary, where he urged allies to continue supplying Ukraine with critical equipment, reaffirming the UK’s “ironclad commitment” to supporting Ukraine.

The Ramstein meetings, organized by the US at Ramstein Air Base or remotely, began in April 2022, two months into Russia’s full-scale invasion. These conferences gather defense ministers and officials from over 50 nations, including all NATO members, to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

The announcement follows a bilateral meeting between Healey and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in London earlier this week. During that meeting, Healey confirmed that £300 million ($396 million) worth of artillery ammunition would begin delivery to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

LMM missile used at various platfrom against air, ground, and sea targets. Photo: British Ministry of Defense.

In line with the new government’s commitment to expedite aid deliveries, the first batch of LMM missiles is expected to be delivered by the end of this year. The package is primarily funded through the UK’s £3 billion annual financial package for Ukraine, with additional contributions from Norway through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

Healey said,

“In recent days we have seen the tragic cost of Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on Poltava and Lviv. These new UK-made missiles will support Ukraine to defend its people, infrastructure, and territory from Putin’s brutal attacks.”

A Thales spokesperson commented,

As a strategic partner of UK Government, Thales is proud to be working with MoD to support defending democracy in Ukraine through the provision of our Lightweight Multi-role Missile, delivered from our Belfast site.”

