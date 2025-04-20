Russia continues attacks despite own Easter truce, Zelenskyy says

On 20 April morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of violating its own declared “Easter ceasefire,” citing continued assaults across multiple front sectors. He accused Russia of trying to create the illusion of a ceasefire while maintaining isolated attacks and inflicting losses on Ukraine.

After US President Donald Trump warned the US would back away from efforts to broker talks between Kyiv and Moscow unless progress was made, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 March announced a unilateral ceasefire from 18:00 on 19 April to 00:00 on 21 April.

Zelenskyy reported that Russian military operations persisted despite the declared truce. In a statement, he noted that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed him that as of 6 a.m. today, Russian ground assaults, shelling and drone attacks continued in several frontline sectors.

Based on Syrskyi’s frontline briefing from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces launched 59 artillery strikes and carried out 5 ground assaults:

1 combat engagement in the area of operational-tactical command Starobilsk;

3 engagements in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions in the zone of operational-tactical command Donetsk;

1 engagement near Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia direction;

Dozens of FPV drone attacks were recorded;

shelling and drone attacks were launched by Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

From 18:00 to midnight on 19 April, Russian troops carried out:

387 artillery strikes

19 ground assaults

Deployment of 290 drones

President Zelenskyy emphasized:

“In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it is still making individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.”

He stated,

“Russia must fully comply with the ceasefire conditions,” Zelenskyy said, also confirming that Ukraine’s offer to extend the ceasefire by 30 days after 00:00 on 21 April remains valid, adding, “We will act according to the real situation.”