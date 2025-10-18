White House talks turn “uncomfortable” as Trump denied long-range missiles for Kyiv ahead of Putin’s meeting in Hungary

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed differing views on the future course of the war in Ukraine during their third meeting at the White House, CNN reports. The division came right after the American leader's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the working lunch with Zelenskyy.

The presidential meeting was set against the backdrop of Washington’s potential plans to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China if Beijing continues purchasing Russian oil, the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and Trump’s statements that the Ukrainians “want to go offensive", with the US set to make “decisions” likely related to military assistance.

Earlier, Axios wrote that w hen Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, hoping to secure commitments for new US weapons that can penetrate Russia far , he found the American president in a markedly different mood following their conversation with Putin, when they agreed to meet in Hungary "to end the war."

Tense and candid talks

On Friday, the leaders met with their senior aides for several hours. CNN described the negotiations as tense, frank, and "uncomfortable."

Tomahawks still off the table

In a “direct and honest” discussion, Trump made it clear that Ukraine will not receive long-range missiles capable of striking Russian territory. According to an official, the US president believes Ukraine seeks escalation and continued war, expressing concern about potential losses during the harsh winter.

Meanwhile, Moscow shows no readiness to compromise. It continues its daily terror attacks on Ukraine and even launched 164 drones and three missiles at the same time, while Trump was getting the impression of Ukraine's unwillingness to end fighting. Even amid mounting battlefield losses and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, the Kremlin continues to reject any peace deal until its strategic goals are achieved: to turn Ukraine into its puppet state or completely destroy its sovereignty.

Call for a ceasefire

Shortly after the meeting, Trump stressed the need to halt fighting along current frontlines and called for an end to killings.

“Both sides need to make a deal,” one official said, emphasizing that failure to do so would only worsen conditions.

Zelenskyy: “A pointed conversation that could bring the war closer to an end”

The Ukrainian president described the meeting on social media as a “pointed conversation” but added that its outcome "can really help bring this war closer to an end."