White House talks turn “uncomfortable” as Trump denied long-range missiles for Kyiv ahead of Putin’s meeting in Hungary

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed differing views on the future course of the war in Ukraine during their third meeting at the White House, CNN reports. The division came right after the American leader's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the working lunch with Zelenskyy.
Tense and candid talks
On Friday, the leaders met with their senior aides for several hours. CNN described the negotiations as tense, frank, and "uncomfortable."
Tomahawks still off the table
In a “direct and honest” discussion, Trump made it clear that Ukraine will not receive long-range missiles capable of striking Russian territory. According to an official, the US president believes Ukraine seeks escalation and continued war, expressing concern about potential losses during the harsh winter.
Call for a ceasefire
Shortly after the meeting, Trump stressed the need to halt fighting along current frontlines and called for an end to killings.
“Both sides need to make a deal,” one official said, emphasizing that failure to do so would only worsen conditions.
Zelenskyy: “A pointed conversation that could bring the war closer to an end”
The Ukrainian president described the meeting on social media as a “pointed conversation” but added that its outcome "can really help bring this war closer to an end."