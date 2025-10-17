Anticipated Trump-Zelenskyy talks were overshadowed by surprise announcement from US president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the US with high expectations for a meeting with President Donald Trump. But he was surprised upon arrival by news of Trump’s recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and their agreement to meet in Budapest, Axios reports.

The presidential meeting was set against the backdrop of Washington’s potential plans to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China if Beijing continues purchasing Russian oil, the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and Trump’s statements that the Ukrainians “want to go offensive", with the US set to make “decisions” likely related to military assistance.

After the conversation with Putin, Trump signaled that the US might not be ready to send Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: expectations and surprises

Shortly after landing at Andrews Air Force Base, Zelenskyy and his team saw Trump’s statement about his talks with Putin. The report notes that details were provided by Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, though the exact source, who has revealed the details on Zelenskyy’s reaction to Trump-Putin's call, is not specified.

Discussion of the front and military plans

Yermak confirmed that Trump invited Zelenskyy to discuss “sensitive issues that can only be addressed in a private meeting.”

Key topics may include the situation on the front, Ukraine’s military plans, and ways to end the war through diplomacy. Special attention will be given to expanding the types of weapons the US supplies to Ukraine, including Tomahawk missiles.

With such weapons, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

Putin and the Tomahawks: a contentious topic

On 16 October, Trump spoke with Putin for the first time in nearly two months, announcing plans for a meeting in Budapest. This would mark Putin’s first presence in the capital of an EU member state since the war began, Europeiska Pravda reports.

The Kremlin stated that Putin warned Trump against supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. Trump reported that Putin “did not like” the idea and believes it is “not the ideal time” for secondary sanctions that would reduce Russia’s revenue from energy exports.