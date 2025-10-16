Over the last year, Trump has held several phone calls with Putin regarding the war in Ukraine and even met him in Alaska. However, these talks have not led to any concrete steps toward peace or a ceasefire. On the contrary, each time after such initiatives, Russia kills more Ukrainian civilians, a fact previously acknowledged by the US president himself.

During the conversation, Putin and Trump also spent a "great deal" of time discussing a trade deal between Russia and the US when the war in Ukraine is over, said the American leader.