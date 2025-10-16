Trump and Putin plan Budapest talks, but Ukrainian civilians might bear deadly brunt of their meeting again
While Trump hails progress and Putin’s cooperation, Ukrainian activists say the Kremlin uses diplomacy to cover continued assaults.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Please leave your suggestions or corrections here
We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!