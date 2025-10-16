Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump and Putin plan Budapest talks, but Ukrainian civilians might bear deadly brunt of their meeting again

While Trump hails progress and Putin’s cooperation, Ukrainian activists say the Kremlin uses diplomacy to cover continued assaults.
byOlena Mukhina
16/10/2025
3 minute read
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sit for talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025 during their first summit since Trump's return to office aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sit for talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025 during their first summit since Trump’s return to office aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Trump and Putin plan Budapest talks, but Ukrainian civilians might bear deadly brunt of their meeting again

US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders agreed to have a meeting at the end of the war in Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary. The move has already sparked strong reactions in Ukraine.

Over the last year, Trump has held several phone calls with Putin regarding the war in Ukraine and even met him in Alaska. However, these talks have not led to any concrete steps toward peace or a ceasefire. On the contrary, each time after such initiatives, Russia kills more Ukrainian civilians, a fact previously acknowledged by the US president himself. 

During the conversation, Putin and Trump also spent a "great deal" of time discussing a trade deal between Russia and the US when the war in Ukraine is over, said the American leader. 

Trump and Putin agree on Budapest meeting

According to Trump, the conversation was “very productive” and marked “a big step forward," he said on TruthSocial. 

 

"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump said.

The screenshot of Trump's TruthSocial post.

Ukrainian reactions to US–Russia talks

Reactions in Ukraine have been cautious:

“The Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest will happen. It is important not to let Putin buy time. As long as he wants to strike Ukraine, we need to strike Russia even harder,” said Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation Andrii Kovalenko. 

Meanwhile, Serhii Sternenko, a prominent Ukrainian activist and volunteer, who has delivered over hundreds of thousands of FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders, said that Russia only escalates its strikes after such peace efforts.

“After such ‘very productive’ conversations, only escalation of Russian attacks occurs,” he wrote on social media. 

One Ukrainian media Third Eye, has given the news about the call, saying that "Putin has once again flattered Trump."

Trump indeed praised Putin for acknowledging his efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East, saying that it's "something that has been dreamed of for centuries."

"President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue," Trump added.

Orban welcomes peace initiatives

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban already reacted to the agreement.

"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation," Orbán said in a post on X.

Trump also noted that the call focused on the meeting of the US and Russian representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which will take place next week. The meeting location is still being determined.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!