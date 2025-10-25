Putin envoy claims Russia, US and Ukraine “quite close” to diplomatic solution to end war

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's economic envoy and representative in negotiations with the United States, has stated that Washington, Kyiv and Moscow are close to reaching a diplomatic resolution to end the war.

This follows Trump's announcement of sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia's largest oil companies, reflecting what sources describe as growing US frustration over Russia's negotiating stance. The restrictions are already affecting global energy markets, with Chinese state oil companies halting seaborne purchases of Russian crude and Indian refiners significantly reducing imports. These developments pose a threat to Moscow's export revenues, as China and India represent Russia's largest oil customers.



Putin dismissed the sanctions' potential economic impact, characterizing them as pressure tactics and stating that no self-respecting nation acts under coercion. He said he had cautioned Trump that the measures could affect global oil prices, including in the United States.

Speaking to CNN after arriving in Washington for talks with American officials, Dmitriev said a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will still take place, though at a later date than originally planned.

"I believe that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution," Dmitriev told CNN.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's economic envoy, speaks to CNN after arriving in Washington for negotiations with American officials. Photo: CNN screenshot

Trump canceled the planned Budapest meeting with Putin because he believed it would be unproductive, stating it "just didn't feel right" and would not lead to meaningful progress in ending the war.



The decision reflected Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire along current front lines, a position supported by both Trump and Kyiv, as well as the lack of tangible outcomes from the leaders' previous August meeting in Alaska.

When the journalist noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed to freeze the front line for a subsequent ceasefire and asked why Putin had not done the same, Dmitriev responded that Moscow seeks not merely a truce but a "final solution" to end the war.

Dmitriev, however, characterized Zelenskyy's position as a significant shift.

"This is a big step on President Zelenskyy's part — to acknowledge that it's about the front lines," he said, noting that Ukraine's previous position demanded Russia's complete withdrawal.

"I think we're quite close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out," the Russian financier added.

The Kremlin envoy is scheduled to meet with Trump administration representatives to continue discussions on US-Russia relations. Axios reported earlier that talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff are planned.

Trump stated after recent talks with Ukrainian and Russian leaders that he supports freezing the war at current front lines.

He denied media reports suggesting he had urged Zelensky to surrender all of Donetsk Oblast. "We believe that what they should do is just stop at those lines where they are now, at the front lines," Trump said.

Reuters reports that the Kremlin has not altered its demands, continuing to insist on control over the entire Donbas region, including complete capture of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, according to Reuters. President Zelenskyy has rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.