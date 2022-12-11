Ukraine restores 90% of energy system in Kherson, despite Russian shelling

Ukrainian emergency services have restored the energy system in Kherson and its suburbs, the Head of State Administration in Kherson Oblast Yaroslav Yanushevych claims.
Despite the incessant Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine), Ukrainian emergency services have managed to repair the damaged critical civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson and its vicinities. 90% of residents in Kherson get access to a stable electricity and water supply again after more than a month of total blackout.
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kherson on 11 November 2022. A week before the retreat, Russian forces blew up all the power grids in Kherson and its vicinities, cutting hundreds of thousands of people from electricity, heating, and water supply.
After the western bank of Kherson Oblast returned under Ukrainian control, the Russian forces stationed across the Dnipro River started shelling the territories that they previously occupied. Last night, the Russian indiscriminate shelling of the residential areas in Kherson damaged the maternity ward, multi-storey buildings, and an object of critical civilian infrastructure. Two people were killed, and five people were wounded, according to the Head of State Administration in Kherson Oblast Yaroslav Yanushevych.
Tags: aid for Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks, Ukraine energy shortage