Norway commits additional $629 million in aid to Ukraine

The Norwegian government pledged an additional NOK 7 billion ($629 million) in support to Ukraine, after the country’s Parliament approved this government’s proposal. This increase brings Norway’s total direct support to Ukraine in 2024 to nearly $2 billion.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum announced the decision at a press briefing on Norway’s support for Ukraine at the Storting (Norwegian Parliament) on 30 April, according to E24.

According to the Norwegian PM, the additional aid funds will be divided into NOK 6 billion (approximately $540 million) for military support and NOK 1 billion (about $90 million) for the civilian part of the program. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the funds earmarked for military support will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense amid escalated Russian air attacks.

“This will help strengthen Ukraine’s line of defense and the ability to protect cities, hospitals, and key infrastructure,” Støre explains.

After a parliamentary meeting, the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, also outlined that the funds would be primarily spent on air defense equipment, with the remainder allocated to other forms of support. Norway will cooperate with Germany, the USA and other countries to find air defense ammunition and equipment to better protect Ukraine.

Støre emphasized that the air defense has already been produced and that it can be available to the Ukrainians in a short time.

