Belgium to send 10 underwater drones and mobile laboratories to Ukraine

Defense Minister of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder announced that in 2023, the Belgian military presence in the eastern part of Europe will double compared to this year, Le Soir reports.

Two mobile laboratories can be delivered to Ukraine within three weeks. They can be deployed near a place where a chemical, bacteriological, radiological or nuclear incident could happen, the minister explains.

“They can also be used in disaster areas where maternity wards or hospitals have been destroyed. They can provide emergency aid… No one has sent anything like this before,” said Dedonder.

In addition, 10 underwater drones produced by the Belgian company ECA Robotics Belgium will also be delivered to Ukraine by the end of May.

“These drones can identify all underwater threats, be it mines or spy devices,” the minister said, adding that this is a completely new and advanced technology.

In addition, 100 Belgian soldiers were released to conduct 18 training modules for the Ukrainian military. Training will include “combat training, close-range artillery fire support, mine clearance, sniper training, reconnaissance, infiltration, communications systems and combat training in contaminated areas, as well as standard support or coordination of ground-air operations in the context of close air support,” explained Dedonder.