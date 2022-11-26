Belgium to send 10 underwater drones and mobile laboratories to Ukraine

Belgium to send 10 underwater drones and mobile laboratories to Ukraine

 

Latest news Ukraine

Defense Minister of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder announced that in 2023, the Belgian military presence in the eastern part of Europe will double compared to this year, Le Soir reports.

Two mobile laboratories can be delivered to Ukraine within three weeks. They can be deployed near a place where a chemical, bacteriological, radiological or nuclear incident could happen, the minister explains.

“They can also be used in disaster areas where maternity wards or hospitals have been destroyed. They can provide emergency aid… No one has sent anything like this before,” said Dedonder.

In addition, 10 underwater drones produced by the Belgian company ECA Robotics Belgium will also be delivered to Ukraine by the end of May.

“These drones can identify all underwater threats, be it mines or spy devices,” the minister said, adding that this is a completely new and advanced technology.

In addition, 100 Belgian soldiers were released to conduct 18 training modules for the Ukrainian military. Training will include “combat training, close-range artillery fire support, mine clearance, sniper training, reconnaissance, infiltration, communications systems and combat training in contaminated areas, as well as standard support or coordination of ground-air operations in the context of close air support,” explained Dedonder.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags