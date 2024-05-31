Ukraine signs security pact with Sweden, securing €6.5 bn

On 31 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries in Stockholm.

Under the agreement, Sweden will provide military aid worth around 6.5 billion euros to Ukraine over the 2024-2026 period, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office. The multi-year deal, valued at approximately 2.2 billion euros annually, outlines Swedish provisions spanning aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery systems, naval defense, demining efforts and drones to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities.

Key components include Sweden supplying Ukraine with its advanced Archer artillery systems, CV90 combat vehicles, and exploring joint production opportunities for these platforms. In a unique aspect, the agreement facilitates delivery of specialized ASC 890 airborne early warning and control aircraft to Ukraine – earlier, Sweden pledged two of those – along with the potential transfer of JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets and associated training.

Beyond military hardware, Sweden will support developing Ukraine’s modern defense industrial base, enabling localized repair, maintenance, and production of Swedish defense equipment within Ukraine.

Separate provisions cover assistance for Ukraine’s Peace Formula, sanctions, reparations from the aggressor, economic recovery, infrastructure protection and reconstruction efforts.

Sweden has firmly reaffirmed its backing for Ukraine’s membership aspirations in the European Union and NATO under this pact.

In summer 2023, leaders from the G7, along with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, endorsed a “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine” at the G7 summit, committing to specific long-term security collaborations with Ukraine. This year, Kyiv focused on signing bilateral security pacts with its allies.

The Ukrainian President’s Office says the deal represents Sweden’s contribution to the G7’s Joint Declaration made in July last year, with Ukraine having now secured 13 such bilateral security agreements with nations including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.

