Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine signs security pact with Sweden, securing €6.5 bn

Ukraine and Sweden have signed a security deal providing Ukraine with military aid worth around 6.5 billion euros over 2024–2026, including aircraft, armor, artillery, demining support.
byYuri Zoria
31/05/2024
2 minute read
ukraine signs security pact sweden securing €65 bn president volodymyr zelenskyy prime minister ulf kristersson during signing agreement stockholm 31 may 2024 presidentgovua zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson during the signing of the security agreement in Stockholm on 31 May 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukraine signs security pact with Sweden, securing €6.5 bn

On 31 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries in Stockholm.

Under the agreement, Sweden will provide military aid worth around 6.5 billion euros to Ukraine over the 2024-2026 period, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office. The multi-year deal, valued at approximately 2.2 billion euros annually, outlines Swedish provisions spanning aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery systems, naval defense, demining efforts and drones to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities.

Zelenskyy to sign three security agreements in Stockholm today

Key components include Sweden supplying Ukraine with its advanced Archer artillery systems, CV90 combat vehicles, and exploring joint production opportunities for these platforms. In a unique aspect, the agreement facilitates delivery of specialized ASC 890 airborne early warning and control aircraft to Ukraine – earlier, Sweden pledged two of those – along with the potential transfer of JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets and associated training.

Beyond military hardware, Sweden will support developing Ukraine’s modern defense industrial base, enabling localized repair, maintenance, and production of Swedish defense equipment within Ukraine.

Separate provisions cover assistance for Ukraine’s Peace Formula, sanctions, reparations from the aggressor, economic recovery, infrastructure protection and reconstruction efforts.

Sweden has firmly reaffirmed its backing for Ukraine’s membership aspirations in the European Union and NATO under this pact.

In summer 2023, leaders from the G7, along with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, endorsed a “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine” at the G7 summit, committing to specific long-term security collaborations with Ukraine. This year, Kyiv focused on signing bilateral security pacts with its allies.

The Ukrainian President’s Office says the deal represents Sweden’s contribution to the G7’s Joint Declaration made in July last year, with Ukraine having now secured 13 such bilateral security agreements with nations including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts