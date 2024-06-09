Finland exports state-of-the-art weapons to Ukraine, including prototypes in development

Finland has been providing Ukraine with its most advanced weapons systems, including some that are still in the development stage, according to a top Finnish military official.

Unlike many other Western supporters of Ukraine, Finland does not reveal specific details of its military aid to Ukraine. This admission is not in line with the Finnish Government’s usual communications, which have traditionally provided only minimal information about the nature of the military assistance offered to Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen, Finnish Defense Forces armament chief, revealed that the exported arms are not limited to old stockpiles but include the latest innovations from the Finnish defense industry, YLE reports.

Heiskanen stated that feedback on the use of Finnish products in Ukraine has been positive so far. He believes the combat use experience gained will prove invaluable for the development of Finland’s future military technology. The general highlighted that production reserves set aside by the Defense Forces for Finnish companies could potentially be activated to support Ukraine, pending political approval and additional funding.

