NATO intelligence data shows that Russia continues to produce a significant number of missiles, accumulating them for new strikes.

According to Europeasn Pravda, this was stated by a senior Alliance official, who spoke with journalists during a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The NATO representative is convinced that Russia is stockpiling supplies for new strikes despite Russia now more often resorting to drones.

“The Russians have significantly improved their tactics for using kamikaze drones, and they are using them more effectively. This leads to a decreased need for large missile strikes,” he explained, adding that “the Russians slowed down long-range airstrikes, using this time to accumulate supplies to later use them in massive strikes. Mass strikes have a very significant military impact and influence on morale. If they happen every couple of weeks, they have an effect.”

Russia is also purchasing the missiles from its partners like Iran and North Korea.

“Undoubtedly, Russia continues to produce a large number of missiles and ballistic missiles, and they are purchasing additional quantities from North Korea. They are certainly continuing to produce and accumulate them,” he added, referring to available intelligence data.