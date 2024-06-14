Foreign Ministry of Ukraine: Russia’s plans are not peace, but continuation of war

In response to Putin’s comments on ”negotiations”, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine stated that Vladimir Putin’s action only serves one purpose: by throwing such signals into the information space on the eve of the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Putin hopes to prevent leaders and countries from participating in this summit.

As reported by the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on its website.

The Ukrainian response comes after Putin on 14 June said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for control of four frontline Ukrainian regions, in addition to Ukrainian troops withdrawing from the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions. Furthermore, Kyiv should declare that it has no plans to join NATO.

This proposal was immediately rejected by Kyiv, with the Foreign Ministry recalling that the ultimatums voiced by Putin have been heard many times before and are aimed at “undermining diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace and to split the unity of the world majority around the goals and principles of the UN Charter.”

It added that Russia’s plans include “not peace, but continuation of the war, occupation of Ukraine, destruction of the Ukrainian people and further aggression in Europe”.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine noted that ”it is absurd for Putin, who planned, prepared, and executed, together with his accomplices, the largest armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War, to present himself as a peacemaker and to put forward options for ending the war he started that undermine the foundations of the international legal order and the UN Charter.”

Ukraine has called on as many countries and organizations as possible to attend the inaugural Global Peace Summit to get Russia to drop its ultimatums and move to negotiate in good faith to end the war.

”Ukraine never wanted this war, and like no other country in the world, Ukraine wants it to end. However, the efforts of one country are not enough to force Russia to stop its aggression. We need a powerful and effective international coalition of states that share the principles of a just peace based on the Peace Formula and the UN Charter, with which it fully complies,” the statement reads.

Read more: