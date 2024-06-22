Eng
Two more countries sign Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit communique

byAlya Shandra
22/06/2024
2 minute read
Barbados and the Marshall Islands have added their signatures to the final communique adopted at Ukraine’s Global Peace Summit, which brought together 92 countries in Switzerland on 15-16 June to discuss Ukraine’s plan for ending Russia’s war.

The two island nations have become the fifth and sixth nations to support the final document after the conclusion of the conference, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy posted on X. Only 80 countries signed the communique of the summit out of the present 92, leading some commentators to say that Ukraine failed its mission to woo the Global South amid Russian and Chinese efforts to disrupt the peace conference.

It appears that Ukraine is continuing efforts to convince the attendees to support the communique.

“We see a growing global support for the Peace Formula, meaning the support for the UN Charter, which we want to restore to full force. On this path, every voice is equally important and significant. We value our island state partners and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all nations around the world. Everyone can make a contribution,” Zelenskyy wrote.

On 19 June, Zelenskyy informed that Antigua and Barbuda also signed the communique after the conclusion of the summit.

On June 17, the signatures of two countries, Iraq and Jordan, disappeared from the joint communiqué. Subsequently, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva told Radio Liberty that the countries did not sign the communiqué in the first place and that their appearance on the list of signatories was a “technical failure.”

Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the document, either. Brazil did not sign, but it was an observer at the event.

The final communique of the summit focused on three points of Ukraine’s 10-part peace plan: nuclear safety, food security, POW exchanges, and called upon Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which it occupies since 2022. An earlier leaked version of the communique did not call upon Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, but it was abruptly changed before the summit.

