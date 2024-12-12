Russia holds 301 Ukrainian civilian Women captive, human rights group reports

A total of 301 Ukrainian civilian women have been confirmed to be held captive by Russia, including 27 unlawfully detained before the beginning of the all-out war and 276 imprisoned afterward, according to Olha Skrypnyk, Head of the Crimean Human Rights Group.

Reports indicate that nearly 1,700 Ukrainian civilians have been unlawfully detained by Russian forces since 2022. Human rights organizations have condemned the treatment of these captives, citing evidence of systematic torture and abuse in detention facilities. The international community is increasingly called upon to take concrete steps to secure the release of these civilians and hold Russia accountable for its actions.

“Based on data from the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, as of December, at least 25 civilian women were unlawfully detained before the full-scale invasion, and 276 were detained after it began,” said Skrypnyk.

These figures are not exhaustive, as many more women remain in Russian captivity. However, confirming these cases is challenging due to Russia’s refusal to provide information about civilian detainees.

Skrypnyk highlighted that the number of women taken captive after 24 February 2022 is 11 times greater than before the invasion.

Recently, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center has said that Russia has initiated 26 cases of criminal prosecution against women since the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Five women are currently held in penal colonies, four women are in pre-trial detention centers, and another four are under restrictions or probation. Additionally, Ukraine has documented dozens of cases of administrative persecution against women.

