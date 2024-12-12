Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia holds 301 Ukrainian civilian Women captive, human rights group reports

As Russia continues to withhold information about detained civilians, the human rights defender group have confirmed that at least 301 Ukrainian women are being held captive, with the vast majority seized during the full-scale war.
byOlena Mukhina
12/12/2024
2 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Russia holds 301 Ukrainian civilian Women captive, human rights group reports

A total of 301 Ukrainian civilian women have been confirmed to be held captive by Russia, including 27 unlawfully detained before the beginning of the all-out war and 276 imprisoned afterward, according to Olha Skrypnyk, Head of the Crimean Human Rights Group.

Reports indicate that nearly 1,700 Ukrainian civilians have been unlawfully detained by Russian forces since 2022. Human rights organizations have condemned the treatment of these captives, citing evidence of systematic torture and abuse in detention facilities. The international community is increasingly called upon to take concrete steps to secure the release of these civilians and hold Russia accountable for its actions.

“Based on data from the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, as of December, at least 25 civilian women were unlawfully detained before the full-scale invasion, and 276 were detained after it began,” said Skrypnyk.

These figures are not exhaustive, as many more women remain in Russian captivity. However, confirming these cases is challenging due to Russia’s refusal to provide information about civilian detainees.

Skrypnyk highlighted that the number of women taken captive after 24 February 2022 is 11 times greater than before the invasion.

Recently, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center has said that Russia has initiated 26 cases of criminal prosecution against women since the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Five women are currently held in penal colonies, four women are in pre-trial detention centers, and another four are under restrictions or probation. Additionally, Ukraine has documented dozens of cases of administrative persecution against women.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts