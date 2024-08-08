Eng
Russia attempts to force POW families into spying and conducting acts of sabotage, Ukraine warns

The Coordination Headquarters urges the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war not to cooperate with the Russians.
byOlena Mukhina
08/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian POWs returned to Ukraine 17 July, 2024. Source: Zelenskyy and Dmytro Lubinets
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of Ukraine has warned that Russia has increased attempts to pressure families of Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity and force them into cooperation.

According to the Ukrainian POW agency, unknown individuals are calling relatives of Ukrainian captives and trying to force them into cooperation, in particular – to provide intelligence information, sabotage civilian infrastructure, or engage in terrorist activities. In return, they offer various concessions for the detained prisoners or, conversely, use threats.

“The enemy has intensified attempts to influence the relatives of prisoners of war and, during personal communication, provokes them into conducting destructive actions and crimes,” says the Coordination Headquarters.

The Ukrainian POW agency urged families not to cooperate with the Russians.

“Do not remain silent or conceal facts about such contacts. Our specialists will help you navigate these difficult situations with dignity, ensure the safety of your relatives in captivity, and advise you on how to act. However, failing to report such incidents or acting in favor of the enemy could have severe and irreversible consequences,” the POW headquarters stated.

The agency says that it is its task – to help the Ukrainians who are deprived of their freedom.

Earlier, Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, claimed more than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been tortured in Russian captivity, which constitutes a war crime. 

More than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured in Russia – UN Mission

Following the recent prisoner exchange, Ukrainian soldiers revealed horrific acts of torture in POW camps in Russia, where captured Ukrainians were fed dog food and numerously beaten.

