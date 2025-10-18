“Angels” risked everything to bring them home — Ukrainian soldiers escape from Russian forced labor in occupied Luhansk

Ukrainian Naval special intelligence unit “Angels” has reported successfully returning home a 29-year-old Armed Forces veteran and a 34-year-old National Guard soldier under the coordination of the military ombudsperson. They were unable to escape on their own due to the strict control of Russian forces.

Both had been considered missing for over three years but were actually held in captivity and forced labor for Russian invaders in temporarily occupied territories.

Such an operation demonstrates that Ukraine conducts high-risk special operations beyond official exchanges, rescuing its soldiers who had been held in captivity for years and condemned to suffering.

Family appeal triggers rescue

The veteran’s mother, who also serves in the Armed Forces, contacted the Military Ombudsman after learning her son was subjected to severe torture in occupied Luhansk. It was later discovered that a National Guard soldier was being held nearby under similar conditions.

"We returned the National Guard soldier and the Armed Forces veteran after their families requested help. They could not escape on their own due to strict control by enemy special services," said Military Ombudsperson Olha Reshetylova.

Two-stage operation

Unit officer Artem Dyblenko explained that the “Angels” quickly located both soldiers and devised a complex evacuation operation.

"It was a difficult and high-risk mission, essentially two parallel operations—the soldiers were extracted separately. They did not know the plan and trusted us completely," Dyblenko added.

A testament to risk and professionalism

Brigadier General Valentyn Ostrizhnyi emphasized that the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian special services allow not only the rescue of prisoners of war but also people from occupied territories.

"This story should go into the textbooks of our modern history. Despite the risks and dangers, the professionalism of our special forces makes it possible to save people through joint efforts," Ostrizhnyi said.

Earlier, Ukraine returned over 200 military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity, including soldiers from Mariupol and other oblasts, many of whom had been detained as early as 2022.