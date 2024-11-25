Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Women in Crimea face growing persecution under Russian occupation, human rights defenders say

At least 26 women have faced criminal prosecution under Russian occupation, with dozens more subjected to administrative pressure.
byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
The construction of the bridge near Kerch. Photo: most.life
Women in Crimea face growing persecution under Russian occupation, human rights defenders say

Since the occupation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has initiated 26 cases of criminal prosecution against women, according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

The human rights situation in occupied Crimea has deteriorated significantly since Russia’s annexation in 2014, marked by widespread violations and systematic repression of dissent. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented numerous abuses, including unlawful detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture, particularly targeting Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists. This ongoing repression not only undermines the rights of Crimeans but also serves as a grim warning of potential future violations in other occupied territories.

“During the period of occupation of Crimea, at least 26 cases of criminal prosecution of women have been documented,” said the human rights defenders.

Five women are currently held in penal colonies, including Iryna Horobtsova, who was accused of “espionage” by Russian authorities and sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. Four women are in pre-trial detention centers, and another four are under restrictions or probation.

Here’s a full list of women held in colonies, detention centers, under restrictions or probation, and those who have faced prosecution or have been released.

Additionally, dozens of cases of administrative persecution of women have been documented, the human rights defenders added.

Overall, since the beginning of Crimea’s occupation, 370 people have become political prisoners and faced persecution.

In October, the Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that Ukraine would never give up Crimea or any other temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

Speaker of Ukrainian Parliament Stefanchuk: Ukraine’s resolve to reclaim Crimea strengthens

He highlighted the ongoing struggle against occupation as not only a matter of national sovereignty but also a broader fight for justice, particularly for the Crimean Tatars.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts