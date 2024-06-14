China pushes rival Ukraine peace plan before Swiss summit, diplomats say to Reuters

As multiple states and organizations have registered to take part in the summit on 15-16 June in the alpine resort of Lucerne, Switzerland, China will not attend the summit. Having close ties to Russia, China says it will not attend the conference because it does not meet Beijing’s requirements, including the participation of Russia.
Instead, Reuters reports that China has been lobbying governments for its alternative plan, 10 diplomats said, with one calling Beijing’s campaign a “subtle boycott” of the global meeting in Switzerland.
In conversations with developing nations, China has not overtly criticized the Swiss summit or directly asked countries to abstain, the Beijing-based diplomats told Reuters.
But one who was briefed on the outreach said Beijing has told developing nations the meeting would prolong the war, while two diplomats with direct knowledge of the matter said China has been telling Western nations that many developing countries are aligned with its views on the conference.
Responding to Reuters’ questions, China’s foreign ministry said its position on the Swiss conference was “fair, just and open”.
“China has been in close communication with relevant parties, including Switzerland and Ukraine, and encourages the equal participation of all parties at the conference as well as fair discussion of all plans,” China’s foreign ministry stated.
In addition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said last week: “China sincerely hopes that a peace conference will not turn into a platform used to create bloc confrontation. Not attending it does not mean not supporting peace.”
Chinese-Brazilian alternative peace plan
“We encourage even more countries to support and join the six-point consensus,” China’s foreign ministry proclaimed.
