China has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, stating that it aligns with the interests of all parties. The relevant statement came after the US decision to allow Ukraine to use its long-range missiles against Russian military targets, according to Agence France-Presse.

Despite Ukraine’s months-long appeals amid Russian air attacks and offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, Western nations continued to restrict the use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS. Ukraine needed permission to strike inside Russia, but the Western leaders refused, reportedly to avoid further escalation. On 17 November, US officials said that US President Joe Biden had given the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

“An early ceasefire and a political solution serve the interests of all parties,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing, when asked about the US decision.

The diplomat emphasized that at this stage, “the most urgent task is to promote the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible.” However, Lin Jian reaffirmed China’s position of neutrality.

He noted that Beijing “has always encouraged and supported all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis” and “is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis in its own way”.

“Beijing has never provided lethal weapons to parties in the conflict and has from the beginning strictly controlled military and dual-use drones in accordance with laws and regulations”, he said, urging other countries to avoid speculation or unfounded accusations against China.

Earlier, CNN reported that Beijing continues to be a “critical enabler” of Russia’s war effort through the supply of dual-use goods.

On 15 November, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote that China delivered weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine for the first time, prompting the European Union to consider imposing sanctions.

Sources said Russia had launched a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in its war against Ukraine.

The report indicated that IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Almaz-Antey arms company, had designed and tested a new drone model called Harpy-3 in China. The company reportedly plans to mass-produce these drones with the involvement of Chinese specialists for deployment against Ukraine.

