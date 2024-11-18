Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Sky News: London refuses to reveal if it follows US missile ban lift

A UK Government spokesperson said only Putin benefits from revealing any operational details.
byYuri Zoria
18/11/2024
2 minute read
telegraph formal request from uk ukraine missile use white house says ukrainian su-24 bomber carrying british-supplied storm shadow screenshot military's video ukrainian-su-24-carrying-uk-storm-shadow-missile
Ukrainian Su-24 bomber carrying a British-supplied Storm Shadow missile. Screenshot from the Ukrainian military’s video.
Sky News: London refuses to reveal if it follows US missile ban lift

After media reports that the US might have allowed Ukraine to launch its ATACMS missiles deep into Russia, speculations emerged that the UK would change its policy of using its Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia. On 18 November, Sky News reported that a Downing Street spokeswoman declined to confirm any such policy shift.

Yesterday, the New York Times reported, followed by other outlets, that anonymous US officials revealed the Biden Administration had lifted its ban on Ukraine using ATACMS missiles within Russia. Later, Le Figaro reported that France and the UK had also authorized Ukraine to use their Scalp/Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets. However, Axios noted that Biden’s approval applies to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are deployed, without clarifying if other Russian border regions are currently included in the ATACMS permissions.

According to Sky News, the UK Government spokeswoman said:

We have been consistent throughout that providing specific details on operational matters would only serve to benefit [Vladimir] Putin during an ongoing illegal war.

When asked if the UK would align its stance with the US, she responded:

“It has always been the case we work closely with our allies and engage to ensure that strategically we are providing the support that Ukraine needs.”

At the same time, the spokeswoman did not reiterate previous Downing Street statements that “the policy has not changed” regarding Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles.

Notably, when addressing media reports yesterday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to directly confirm the existence of authorizations for using Western-supplied missiles on Russian territory. He said that “strikes are not delivered with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts