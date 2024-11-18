Sky News: London refuses to reveal if it follows US missile ban lift

After media reports that the US might have allowed Ukraine to launch its ATACMS missiles deep into Russia, speculations emerged that the UK would change its policy of using its Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia. On 18 November, Sky News reported that a Downing Street spokeswoman declined to confirm any such policy shift.
According to Sky News, the UK Government spokeswoman said:
“We have been consistent throughout that providing specific details on operational matters would only serve to benefit [Vladimir] Putin during an ongoing illegal war.“
When asked if the UK would align its stance with the US, she responded:
“It has always been the case we work closely with our allies and engage to ensure that strategically we are providing the support that Ukraine needs.”
Notably, when addressing media reports yesterday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to directly confirm the existence of authorizations for using Western-supplied missiles on Russian territory. He said that “strikes are not delivered with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves.”
