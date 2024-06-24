Eng
Media: Ukraine adapts its M270 systems to use ATACMS

The latest video showed four modified M270 launchers firing a total of eight ATACMS missiles, aimed presumably at Russian targets in Crimea.
byOlena Mukhina
24/06/2024
1 minute read
Vovchansk Kharkiv Oblast HIMARS strikes over border
An M270 MLRS. Screenshot from Reporting from Ukraine video
Ukrainian M270 rocket launchers have been adapted for American long-range ATACMS missiles, said Ukrainian volunteer Ihor Lachenkov.

He published a video showing four M270 rocket launchers firing eight ATACMS missiles, which were allegedly heading to hit Russian facilities in occupied Crimea.

On the night of 24 June, a series of explosions occurred in the peninsula. The blasts targeted Russia’s space communication center in the village of Vitino. According to Militarnyi, American missile launchers have different capabilities depending on the provided munitions.

The M270 launchers can fire two ATACMS missiles, unlike HIMARS, which can only launch one missile. The rocket launcher is also built on a tracked chassis, allowing better mobility over challenging terrain. The United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, Italy, and France supplied these multiple launch rocker systems to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The French variant of the US-made M270, designated lance-roquettes unitary, already had the software and launcher platform modified to use ATACMS missiles without additional preparation.

In addition, they are equipped with a modernized EFCS fire control system, a new navigation system (using GPS), and a new communication system.

Earlier, Lockheed Martin announced it was modernizing additional M270 multiple-launch rocket systems for the US Army.

