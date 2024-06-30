Eng
Media: Rasmussen says Russia’s war in Ukraine to last at least until end of 2024

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen asserts that even the full occupation of Ukraine will not fulfill Vladimir Putin’s broader territorial ambitions.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
1 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Secretary General of NATO in 2009-2014 and Founding Chairman of Rasmussen Global in Kyiv, on 30 January, 2024. Source: president.gov.ua
Media: Rasmussen says Russia’s war in Ukraine to last at least until end of 2024

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s strategy is focused on weakening the West, not a swift occupation of all Ukrainian territories, according to the German TV channel n-tv.

He suggested that the war in Ukraine would last at least until the end of 2024, as Putin hopes that the US presidential elections will “bring changes that will somehow help him.”

“In my opinion, next year will be decisive. If we give the Ukrainians everything they need not just to survive but to win the war, they have a good chance of pushing back the Russians,” Rasmussen emphasized.

When asked when and how the war in Ukraine might end, Rasmussen admitted that “it is difficult to make time predictions.”

“I fear that this will be a long war. Putin’s ‘Plan A’ to conquer all of Ukraine in a few days failed. His ‘Plan B’ is a frozen conflict and Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine while hoping that the West will weaken and give in,” he said.

Rasmussen added that Putin would not be satisfied with the occupation of Ukraine and would go beyond its territory if the West let him win the war.

